Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $113.41

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $113.41 and last traded at $113.37, with a volume of 1641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.41.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 144.04, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The company had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

