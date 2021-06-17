Energi Price Tops $1.94 on Major Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 17th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00005139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $81.86 million and $409,259.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00038067 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.96 or 0.00222187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00008002 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00036093 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00010664 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 42,158,157 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.