Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO David Fisher Sells 8,444 Shares

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO David Fisher sold 8,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $299,930.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,143,935.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enova International alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, David Fisher sold 9,907 shares of Enova International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $350,014.31.

On Monday, April 5th, David Fisher sold 27,951 shares of Enova International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $999,807.27.

Enova International stock opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. Enova International, Inc. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $41.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. Enova International had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $259.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Enova International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enova International in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enova International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enova International in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Enova International in the first quarter worth about $232,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.