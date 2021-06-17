Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,707 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $23,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 39.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.7% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 13.7% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 26,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.1% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus upped their price target on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $893.83.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK stock opened at $869.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $845.96. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $528.63 and a 12-month high of $890.00. The firm has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

