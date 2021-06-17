Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $29.60 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,987 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $29,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX opened at $593.52 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $310.10 and a fifty-two week high of $597.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $544.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,190,437.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.