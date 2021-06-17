Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 110,995 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 364,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,995 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $27,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after purchasing an additional 757,290 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $138,077,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $116,830,000 after purchasing an additional 94,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,658 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $69,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $92.69 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

