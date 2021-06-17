Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 1,781 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Globant were worth $24,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 100.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 378.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $215.62 on Thursday. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $137.97 and a one year high of $244.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.38.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.