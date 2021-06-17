Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,308 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $9,475,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $1,261,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 37,675 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FHB. UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.99. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

