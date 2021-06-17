Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Terex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,718,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,311,000 after buying an additional 314,097 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,584,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,968,000 after acquiring an additional 686,118 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Terex by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,642,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,320,000 after acquiring an additional 373,370 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Terex by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,322,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,147,000 after purchasing an additional 285,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $802,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEX opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 1.71.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.19 million. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.82.

In related news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $611,909.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,642.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $2,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,284. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

