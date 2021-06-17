Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $376,000 Stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $171,545,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,557,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,672,000 after buying an additional 3,609,630 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,742,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,695,000 after buying an additional 1,019,623 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $28,574,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 975,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,578,000 after acquiring an additional 302,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

ONEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.47.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $32.90 on Thursday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -45.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.24.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,098 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $46,148.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,415,567.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $126,288.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,187 shares of company stock worth $3,438,649 in the last quarter.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

