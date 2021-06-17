Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $385,000 Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $46,393,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,723,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,790,000 after buying an additional 367,096 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 611,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,346,000 after buying an additional 310,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $118,182.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,902.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James D. Thomas sold 10,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $637,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,555 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $58.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.17. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.24.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

