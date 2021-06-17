Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 126.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

OSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

OSH opened at $56.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $2,926,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,545,230.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $323,311.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 549,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,124,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,001,563 shares of company stock worth $480,390,194 over the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oak Street Health Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.