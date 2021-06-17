Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Novavax in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 17,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVAX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $176.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.81 and a 12-month high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $431,760.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,055.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Trizzino sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $33,559.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 704 shares in the company, valued at $124,347.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,334 shares of company stock worth $8,814,140. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

