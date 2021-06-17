Enzyme Finance (MLN) Hits Market Capitalization of $59.51 Million

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Enzyme Finance has a market cap of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be bought for $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00060926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00025020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $289.28 or 0.00765501 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00084215 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00042177 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Profile

MLN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

