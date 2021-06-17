Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EQH. Citigroup increased their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Equitable in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equitable currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Equitable alerts:

NYSE:EQH opened at $31.75 on Monday. Equitable has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.02.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitable will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. Also, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $6,592,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,732 shares of company stock valued at $9,150,156 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 428,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 30,372 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.