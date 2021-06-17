Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Corus Entertainment’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CJR)

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corus Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Corus Entertainment’s FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$6.93 and a 12 month high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$358.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$358.30 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

