Ergoteles LLC Acquires New Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,129,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,349,000 after purchasing an additional 149,651 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in General Dynamics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,085,122,000 after purchasing an additional 184,935 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 421,493 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,743,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,887,000 after buying an additional 79,770 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GD stock opened at $190.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on GD. Cowen increased their price target on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

