Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 91,449 Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 91,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.15% of Global Blood Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 392.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 24,656 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $38.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.65 and a 52-week high of $76.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.48.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

