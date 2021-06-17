Ergoteles LLC Invests $4.36 Million in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 197,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.06% of Change Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -68.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.04. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $855.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.30 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

