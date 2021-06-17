Ergoteles LLC Invests $4.83 Million in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75,829 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talend during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talend during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Talend during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talend during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talend during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Talend alerts:

Shares of TLND stock opened at $65.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.65. Talend S.A. has a 52-week low of $33.03 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative return on equity of 147.42% and a negative net margin of 28.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Talend S.A. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $102,513.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,113,776.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TLND shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND).

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.