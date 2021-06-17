Ergoteles LLC Purchases 36,625 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 435.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,625 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $25,851.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of MSEX opened at $86.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 0.26. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 26.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

