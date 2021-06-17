Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ERO. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$25.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.49. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$15.75 and a 1 year high of C$29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$26.13.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$118.87 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

