Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,423 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.41% of Huttig Building Products worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Huttig Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huttig Building Products by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Huttig Building Products by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 562,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 121,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huttig Building Products stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. Huttig Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.35.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a return on equity of 40.51% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Huttig Building Products from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

