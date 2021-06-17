Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $27,000 Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

NYSE WTRG opened at $48.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.10. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

