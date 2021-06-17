Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $831,000 Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $2,071,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 356,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,789,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $161,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 167,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,855,069 in the last three months. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.81. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

