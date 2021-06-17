Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 4,081 Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,081 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at $63,423,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at $37,357,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 640,241 shares of the software’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after acquiring an additional 337,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,407,004 shares of the software’s stock worth $275,747,000 after buying an additional 121,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 427,210 shares of the software’s stock worth $26,731,000 after buying an additional 65,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. William Blair upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $63.24 on Thursday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,264.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $337,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $373,562.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at $373,562.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 431,698 shares of company stock worth $27,952,661. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

