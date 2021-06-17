Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.920-3.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.020-12.460 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a sell rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued a peer perform rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $295.00.

NYSE:ESS opened at $309.95 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $316.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $294.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

