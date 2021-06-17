EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Update

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the May 13th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $61.23 and a 52 week high of $90.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.10 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $1.3609 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

