Ethic Inc. Acquires 5,172 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,817 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,852,000 after acquiring an additional 73,768 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Welltower by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,256 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Welltower by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,215,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,143,000 after acquiring an additional 142,181 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $80.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.56. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.18 and a 52 week high of $82.39.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.05.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

