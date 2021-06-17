Ethic Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Shares of ICE opened at $113.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

