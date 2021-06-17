Ethic Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 33.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,044,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,785,000 after buying an additional 1,485,347 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 73,178.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,111,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,958,000 after buying an additional 1,110,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,075,000 after buying an additional 976,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 942.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 307,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,467,000 after purchasing an additional 278,319 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWK opened at $198.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.56 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.82.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

