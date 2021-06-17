Ethic Inc. Increases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 85.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,948,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 30.0% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Marriott International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Marriott International by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

Shares of MAR opened at $142.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.35 and a beta of 1.89. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.26 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.63.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The business’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

