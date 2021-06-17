Ethic Inc. Increases Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,979,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,895,000 after acquiring an additional 721,432 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,483,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,426,000 after acquiring an additional 211,804 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in ABB by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 907,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,639,000 after purchasing an additional 590,596 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ABB by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ABB by 166,521.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,288,000 after buying an additional 731,028 shares in the last quarter. 4.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ABB from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $35.28. The stock has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.06.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.04%.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

