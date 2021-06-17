Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Shares Sold by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lessened its holdings in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,676 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Eventbrite by 9.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the first quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

EB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Sunday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:EB traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $19.96. The company had a trading volume of 28,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 3.10.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.