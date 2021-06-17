Evercore ISI Lowers Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) to Underperform

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.39.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $10.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -73.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.73.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,734,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 4,188.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,877,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,575,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,956,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,246,000 after acquiring an additional 619,905 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth about $52,161,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,733,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,747,000 after acquiring an additional 84,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

