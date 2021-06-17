Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $64.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.82. Evergy has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $65.64.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.