Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,327,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640,628 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.0% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.22% of Exxon Mobil worth $520,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 254.2% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.31. 1,108,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,001,219. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $263.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

