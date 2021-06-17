Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Raised to $72.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $64.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,635,000 after purchasing an additional 442,248 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

