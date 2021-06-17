F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Acquired by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,969 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the quarter. F5 Networks comprises 1.6% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $98,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marie Myers sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $352,115.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,232.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,770 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,194. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FFIV has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.07.

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $188.84. 3,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,818. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.