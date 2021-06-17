Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 0.7% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 47.4% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 6,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Facebook by 7.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,629 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 7.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 504,081 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $148,468,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,175,684 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $346,275,000 after purchasing an additional 79,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $623,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC lifted their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

FB stock traded up $5.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $336.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,407,146. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $317.90. The company has a market capitalization of $953.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.53, for a total value of $25,859,169.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,211,295 shares of company stock valued at $695,018,751 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.