FantasyGold Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FantasyGold has a market cap of $52,725.39 and approximately $1.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00059229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00139394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.00180355 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000221 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $341.91 or 0.00905502 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,717.48 or 0.99888929 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

