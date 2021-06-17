Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $31.30 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 20,463 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $31,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 192.5% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 57,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 38,034 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after purchasing an additional 165,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,410,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $56,259,000 after purchasing an additional 225,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,219. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

