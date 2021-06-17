Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $351.19 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 943,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.3% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $351,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $396.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $285.57 and a 12 month high of $425.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $401.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.62%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,188 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.14.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

