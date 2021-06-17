Fayez Sarofim & Co Purchases 5,781 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 513,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $182,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.48.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $368.32. The company had a trading volume of 166,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $365.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.91.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

