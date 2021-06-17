Fayez Sarofim & Co Purchases Shares of 3,402,625 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,402,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,248,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.18% of Morgan Stanley at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MS traded down $3.57 on Thursday, reaching $87.53. 883,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,875,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.07. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.