Fayez Sarofim & Co Trims Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,769,980 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 15,195 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 4.1% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,110,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB traded up $6.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $337.78. The company had a trading volume of 816,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,407,146. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.90. The stock has a market cap of $957.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.53, for a total transaction of $25,859,169.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,078,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,211,295 shares of company stock valued at $695,018,751 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.