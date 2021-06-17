FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Director Sells $102,100,000.00 in Stock

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:FBK opened at $40.87 on Thursday. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.98.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 17.39%. Research analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

FBK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their target price on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,505,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in FB Financial by 31.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in FB Financial by 26.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 36,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in FB Financial by 32.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 216,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 52,625 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $639,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

