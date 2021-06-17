Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,081 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $148,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.21, for a total transaction of $15,818,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,211,295 shares of company stock valued at $695,018,751. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB traded up $5.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $336.87. 739,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,407,146. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The company has a market capitalization of $955.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC increased their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

