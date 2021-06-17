Federated Hermes Inc. Has $182.10 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 859,493 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 98,279 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.09% of salesforce.com worth $182,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,525,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $87,493,000 after purchasing an additional 116,411 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,634 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KGI Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $244.73. 233,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,655,981. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total value of $4,870,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,670 shares of company stock valued at $46,820,672 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.