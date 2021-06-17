Federated Hermes Inc. Has $204.55 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,237,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,360,789 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $204,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in KeyCorp by 51.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KEY traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 260,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,366,953. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

